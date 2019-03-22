Young people around the world are protesting the lack of action by older people to curb the effects of climate change. A 16-year-old Swedish girl named Greta Thunberg has given speeches that clearly state how it is to know that the future well-being of all people on this planet is being threatened by the destabilization of the climate. Her speeches are short and powerful. For a good one, google Greta Thunberg UN speech.
I am nearing 80; like most of the fat cats who are living lives of luxury on their profits from the fossil fuel industry, we oldsters will not be around when climate chaos gets to the point we (and most other species) can no longer thrive on Earth. But young people are going to be faced with livability crises they have had no part in creating. If they are not concerned, or angry about this, it is because they are unaware and or uninformed. They may also be misinformed by those, like Trump, who continue to deny that climate change is happening. Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. I hope she gets it.
The Jordan Cove LNG facility and pipeline would become the biggest emitter of CO2 and methane in Oregon. Presently, the Boardman coal plant holds that title, but it will close next year. The LNG facility and pipeline would emit 15 times more CO2 than the coal plant does. Scientists tell us that we must keep the planet from heating up more than one and a half more degrees by 2030. If we don’t, if we continue with ‘business as usual’, we are likely to pass a tipping point beyond which we will have lost any chance of slowing or halting a runaway climate. The fact is: we are looking at the biggest, saddest, and scariest challenge humanity has ever faced. People write in telling of the wonderful future Pembina will bring us with gobs of money; they ignore the prospect of bigger, hotter wildfires from which forests will have a harder and harder time recovering, or dead, acid oceans, or rising seas that will drown coastal cities. Without the LNG terminal and pipeline, will we wither away in poverty and unemployment? Instead of sucking up to Pembina, and assaulting our life-giving natural environment, we could use our brains and pursue sustainable wind, sun, and hydroelectric energy production.
Bonnie Joyce
Myrtle Point