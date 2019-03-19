I was sitting in my car at the Coos Bay Safeway and had a homeless man walk up beside me and start urinating on the carts in the collection area with what appeared to be a 10-year-old girl watching from another car. I was even able to video him for a minute.
I was homeless for about six months in 2018, and I never exposed myself, littered or became a burden of any kind to the environment or public.
How is it possible for the homeless to destroy the environment from throwing away no garbage created? How can they urinate in full view of children and the public? Where is an expectation of some self respect and public decency? When did being homeless turn into a burden for society to clean up after?
If tax paying citizens must abide by certain expected standards, then those without a home have no reason to not be held to the same standard. These people are not 4 year old children and have the ability maintain themselves and the area they chose to live in. Many homeless are wanting to better themselves if given the chance, but because of them, the majority get away with living in filth and being a burden to the public and exposing children to disgusting acts.
People need to stand up and put a stop to those using the system to sustain their excuses to have no responsibilities. This has become a disgusting plague on our way of life that does not have to be taking place because of all of the resources available and we should not have to put up with these people who have no concern for what they choose to do. This needs to stop and there needs to be repercussions for everybody’s actions. Including the homeless.
Perry Holman
Coos Bay