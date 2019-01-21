“A lie travels halfway around the world before the truth has got its boots on.” That rule suits Jordan Cove. Despite cloudbursts of cloying commercials, and mass-mailings of Maxi-Hallmark cards, they lie. And our local LNG groupies – Barton, Leshley, Goergen and Comstock – keep repeating their lies.
On Dec. 29, I exploded their claims that all 30 Japanese LNG terminals survived the 2011 earthquake-tsunami without a scratch. In reality only one terminal was exposed to that tsunami, and it was seriously damaged. Not a good omen, after all.
Our other concern is the LNG tankers’ fate. On Jan. 15, I attended a meeting of the Port’s “Harbor Safety Committee,” which consists of Port insiders with little patience for public input. At that meeting a Mr. Schaedel from Pembina explained how they will protect LNG tankers in the moorage slip or in the channel during the tsunami. Although Mr. Schaedel wears a permanent smile, he seems ill-informed about tsunamis and about Coos Bay. His plan for protecting a moored LNG tanker is to loosen the lines and connect three tugboats to control it, while tsunami waves roll in and out. Those mooring changes will occur during the expected 25 minute interval between the earthquake and the tsunami’s first wave. But OSU’s earthquake experts say the interval will be 10 minutes, tops. If people in the tsunami zones count on 25 minutes to flee to safety, will anybody be responsible if that was wrong? Schaedel, whose name ominously means “Skull” in German, stuck to 25 minutes.
It seemed to be news to Schaedel that the tsunami is expected to roll across the entire North Spit, ruin everything there and dump it into the bay. Next it inundates every low-lying area, picking up logs, vehicles, planes, buildings; and all that wreckage will run around the bay, with successive tsunami waves coming and going. How will tugboats manage? Just fine, Schaedel says.
I then challenged him to provide a precedent for his plan, because we should not be Pembina’s guinea pigs. He replied that during a tsunami in Indonesia, an LNG tanker had remained moored at the Arun LNG terminal, and survived completely undamaged.
But that was another lie. I found that Indonesia was struck by serious earthquake-tsunamis in 2004 and 2007, but they did not affect the Arun area at all, apparently because of that island nation’s complex geography – like Japan’s.
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay