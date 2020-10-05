We Democrats know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.
A minority party nationally and here in Oregon, the GOP will do just about anything to get its way.
Senate majority leader McConnell stole a Supreme Court justice for Trump in 2016 and is doing it again less than 40 days before Joe Biden’s probable election. Trump plans to use the resultant 6 to 3 conservative majority to kill the Affordable Care Act and to have Roe v. Wade declared unconstitutional. Many media analysts predict that after the election Trump will challenge in the courts Biden victories in key swing states and the Supreme Court will declare Trump president.
We who live along the central Oregon coast will be deciding who will represent us in the state house and senate. The recent fires that have ravaged the state should have made blatant to all one major consequence of climate change. In 2018, senate Republicans, by leaving the state, denied Democrats a quorum to pass a cap and trade bill that would have reduced the emission of global warming causing pollutants. In 2019, GOP senators and House members did it again for the same purpose.
Choose Cal Mukumoto (House District 9) and Melissa Cribbins (Senate District 5) — go visit their websites — to represent us. We need visionary, not reactionary public officials, to move this state (and nation) forward.
Harold Titus
Florence
