While I hate to say, “I told you so," my predictions about Jordan Cove LNG have come true, albeit a couple of weeks later than I originally thought. FERC has approved a conditional permit for the project despite the tens of thousands of comments filed opposing the project and Pembina saw a corresponding stock rise from its COVID-19 decline of $10.67 to almost double within 24 hours. My other prediction, that Pembina will be in no rush to secure the remaining state and local permits remains to be proven but in time those permits will inevitably be granted because that is what the existing system is designed to do.
To stop a climate destroying, 19th century, fossil-fuel energy project like Jordan Cove LNG we have to stop playing by the existing rules and think outside the box. We must revoke our consent to the existing system by enacting local ordinances that enforce nature’s right to thrive, flourish and naturally evolve. Grant Township in Pennsylvania did just this to in order to stop a harmful project. In an extraordinary reversal, last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) revoked a permit for a frack waste injection well in Grant Township. DEP officials cited Grant Township’s Home Rule Charter, banning injection wells as grounds for their reversal.
Injection wells are toxic sewers for the fracking industry that cause earthquakes, receive radioactive waste, and threaten drinking water and ecosystems.
Township residents popularly adopted a Home Rule Charter (local constitution) in 2015 that contains a “Community Bill of Rights.” The Charter bans injection wells as a violation of the rights of those living in the township and recognizes rights of nature.
This reversal came only after a judge of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court rebuked a petition by the DEP to revoke their charter and sided with the community allowing Grant Township to argue that local governing authority is necessary to protect the community’s constitutional rights in the face of harmful state oil and gas policies.
All governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed. Grant Township revoked consent and beat down a multi-billion-dollar foreign corporation that argued it had a constitutional right to inject fracking waste into the tiny rural community. Coos County needs to revoke consent to the existing system and assert our right to protect ourselves to higher standards than state and federal regulators allow. visit https://cooscommons.org.
Mary Geddry
Coquille
