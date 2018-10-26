I understand that it isn't possible for a candidate to put everything on to one page in the Voter Pamphlet, but Teri Grier, running for HD9, has made a glaring omission. She lists prior governmental experience without mentioning where this took place. Grier has admitted that none of her prior governmental experience was in Oregon (Florence Republican Candidate Forum on 9/22/18). She moved to Oregon four years ago, says she loves it here, and immediately wants to represent this coastal district in Salem to make decisions that will affect the entire state. I say, not so fast! Newcomers usually get involved by serving on a local board or committee first, before asking constituents to send them to Salem.
The other candidate in HD9, Caddy McKeown, lists extensive prior governmental experience that has all been in Oregon. She is endorsed by many well-respected Oregon groups. We need to re-elect Caddy McKeown so that she can continue the careful and balanced work she has been doing, especially in health care, jobs, transportation, education, but so much more, for our families and friends, neighbors, and every community in her district and the State of Oregon.
Karin Radtke
Yachats