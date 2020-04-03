Has it taken a pandemic for us to heal our divisiveness? Is it going to take this world crisis to force us to listen to one another; to put aside our differences; to put aside self-interest; to speak and listen to each other?
Or, will we choose to continue on the path of ego-driven “I’m right and you are wrong” endless debate which drives us further apart and gets us nowhere.
As a people, as a nation, as a world community, we are being offered an opportunity to change. If we choose to do nothing, or, if we double down on the toxic chaos which exists, we will miss this rare chance to learn to communicate and resolve our common problems.
We must trust the medical experts to solve the pandemic; but we alone must resolve the communication deadlock. We can begin by learning to listen to one another.
Our differences are minuscule compared to our shared beliefs. We all have our individual political and religious views, but how we treat each other must be more important than the views we hold. We must listen, ask questions, and seek to understand.
So much of our conversation becomes distorted by our clichés, stereotypes, and pushbutton words which camouflages the heart of our discussion. Rather than avoiding uncomfortable disagreements, we must learn to engage these issues without trying to convince the other person that I’m right and you are wrong. My way or the highway is no way. It takes calm thoughtful consideration and a desire to understand another point of view, but it can be done.
We must not give up at the first outburst of emotion, but stay with it and you may find that there is more common ground than you first thought. We have little chance of solving problems like a world pandemic without speaking honestly to each other.
My lifelong fishing buddies could not be more different in their political and religious views, but that didn’t matter. If I have a problem and need help, I can call one of them and know that their answer would always be, “I’m on my way."
We can differ over politics and religion but how we treat each other speaks volumes.
Matt Christensen
Coos Bay
