The industry we need right now is to build modular housing and ship them to California on the railroad. We have local people and materials to do this right now.
Students are learning home building skills at Marshfield. Other high schools may have similar programs. These would be jobs for young people, and housing for families in need.
This would also bring increased use of the railroad, and these houses could be built at Jordan Cove.
Don’t ship logs and lumber overseas. Transport modular houses on the railroad to those who lost homes in Paradise, Thousand Oaks and Malibu, to name just a few of the communities who have suffered such terrible losses.
Claire Mohr
Coos Bay