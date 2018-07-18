Climate change! It’s happening, and we need to do something about it. I’m looking forward to participating in the march to support climate change legislation, which will take place in downtown Coos Bay on Saturday, the 21st, from 12-2.
I wanted to write to address some reasons we don’t do anything about climate change.
There are some people who deny climate change is happening for man-made reasons. Often, they propose that Machiavellian climate scientists have organized a hoax in order to ... get grant funding? I’ve never gotten a clear answer from anyone about why a bunch of nerd scientists would lie about their research. Please turn your suspicions on people such as the Koch brothers, who own oil companies and — for some reason! — spend millions of dollars via super PACS undermining everything from proposed wind energy farms to public transit projects.
The other argument against doing anything about climate change is that it’s too economically costly and socially difficult to make changes. To the contrary, taking action on climate change means we are fighting to protect our way of life, not change it. Unfortunately, if we don’t make changes to our behavior now, we and our children will be forced to later — due to environmental instability, and the economic and political instability that will likely come of it.
Fifty years from now I’d like to be able to spend Saturday morning leafing through the paper while drinking hot chocolate and munching biscotti or something. But if we don’t enact legislation to curtail emissions, 50 years from now, my Saturday morning will be spent hauling water and desperately fighting off diseases on the vegetables I grow to survive.
Please urge your state reps to support climate change legislation, and — as difficult as it is to reject a potential job provider — please voice opposition to the proposed LNG terminal. Our town has an important role to play in making the future better for everyone in the world. Let’s get to it!
Martha E. Gregor
North Bend