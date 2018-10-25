Earlier this October, Terry Bernhardt, who calls himself an Independent, got two letters on one page (a first) published, and on Oct. 22, Phil Shellabarger chimed in again, berating Dems. I hope you noticed that nothing was written about the atrocious, non-stop lying by our most incompetent president nor the cowering Republican congressmen following behind. No mention of the one achievement Conservatives were so proud of; the tax cuts for the rich, nor any bragging about the cut regulations that facilitate redistribution of income and wealth from the bottom 90 percent into the greedy maws of the ultra wealthy.
Keep in mind that it is Republicans who control the federal government (and most states, too), not Dems. The right-wing Congress shoe-horned the tainted Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court with the help of the stupendous hypocrisy of Mitch McConnell. The court, already "declaring" that bribery isn't illegal, and which opened the door to voter suppression (against Dems), now slumps into further disrepute.
Trump's blatant violation of the Constitution's emolument clause and his transactional political agenda is enough to get him impeached, but not with Paul Ryan running the House. Trump's embrace of tyrants and disparagement of our former allies has isolated us and disgraced the country. And remember: he said it himself: a vote for any Republican is a vote for him. No mention of that either.
For the last year my letter submissions have not been printed, even in part; no valid reason given. Hopefully that era has ended because much more push back from progressives should be appearing on this page. Conservatives are resorting to a campaign of fear tailored to the rural under-informed: Trump's base. Keep in mind, it is the GOP Congress which has done nothing helpful in regards to our immigration situation. They want the issue. Notice that they have only stood in the way of reducing CO2 emissions while the fires and storms get worse. Someone has to remind you because the Bernhardts and Shellabargers won't.
There is a simple dictum to guide your voting choices: Democrats are bad (the Clinton wing) but ALL Republicans are worse, usually much worse.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay