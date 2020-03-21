Sometimes, amid the confusion, moments of clarity arise. Regrettably, the coronavirus pandemic provides us with one such moment.
Trump and his cult followers reject science and try to convince Americans that all is well. He maintains that what the medical experts tell us is wrong. His method is “spin & sell”; never direct and honest. On March 15 he said “Relax, we’re doing great. This all will pass." We are confronted daily by the evidence that science denial is the path to disaster.
When we look at the small but vocal minority who argue climate science consensus is a myth, we find the same array of individuals. These include birthers, Holocaust deniers, Nazi apologists, chemtrail advocates, flat Earthers, and all manner of conspiracy hoax lunatics who reject science but simultaneously cling to any cockamamie nonsense that comes along and appeals to their weird contrarian world view.
Those, like Trump, who reject medical science place our nation at immediate risk. Those rejecting climate science place our planet at risk and compromise life for our children and grandchildren. Shun them!
Trisha Vigil
Medford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In