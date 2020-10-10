I write this letter in support of Dick Anderson for the Oregon Senate. I have been in the Florence area since 1972, and have been working as a real estate practitioner since 1980. I have witnessed a tremendous need for a common sense, balanced approach, when it comes to economic and housing problems.
These troubles aren't new, and have plagued the coast since the 1980's. We need to elect a state senator that understands how to reach across the aisle and curtail job killing. The regulator burdens we have, that have somehow made it to today, are the same regulations that destroy jobs, housing infrastructure and the families we have on the coast.
Enough is enough, we need to elect Dick Anderson so that these troubles can remain in the past.
Dale Saari
Florence
