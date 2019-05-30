Recently "The Virtues of Compromise" by K & S Roberts appeared on this page, advocating a Democratic moderate course as promoted by candidate Joe Biden. Apparently they are oblivious to that strategy which was tried for eight years by Barak Obama and which failed miserably.
But first: Biden, along with Obama and AG Holder, punished no bankster or fraudster for the biggest heist in history, collapsing the financial sector and bringing on the Great Recession which taxpayers are still paying for. Instead the bad guys were rewarded. Second: Not only is Biden too old now (he had his chance) but still too willing to "compromise" with the likes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who succeeded in stopping almost everything Obama might have done and who shuts the door on anything the House endeavors to do. To begin redressing the Reagan horrors, which have resulted in the greatest disparity in income and wealth in American history, we need a staunch progressive in the White House.
Before Liz Warren called for Trump's Impeachment, my letter (7/2) advised the same. When asked why now, she gave the right answer: "Because it is the right thing to do." House Speaker Pelosi apparently isn't concerned about that nor about the damage Trump does every week he is in office, even after the Mueller report has come out. Barr, Mnuchin and McGahn already should have been arrested for contempt of Congress but Dems still won't match Republican hard ball.
Trump and his hardcore supporters claim concern about illegal immigration but they haven't seen anything yet. While they do nothing about climate change the middle latitudes get hotter than bearable, the oceans flood our coast lines, nature's refrigerator (snow packs and glaciers) melt bringing extreme floods and droughts; all resulting in millions of desperate refugees circulating around the globe, overrunning authorities. And the mainstream media goes along.
Regional and national damage reports and increasingly dire weather forecasts appear on the networks every day with no mention of our manmade, global warming contribution. Imagine if during each forecast there appeared the percentage of atmospheric CO2 in one corner and a comparison number 50 years ago in the other. No advocacy, just the scientific measurements. But the fossil fuel industries wouldn't allow it. They would just buy the silence and keep gorging on the profits. And "moderate" Biden would just go along.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay