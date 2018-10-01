The great 19th Century American poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier once wrote, "For of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: 'it might have been!'"
When I think of where our nation is today because Donald Trump won the electoral college instead of Hillary Clinton, it makes me want to grieve. Instead of having Judge Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court, we have a reactionary extremist whose decision in the recent labor law case may have perhaps been a near fatal blow to trade unionism in America, and the Senate is now considering a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of someone who may very well be an attempted rapist. It makes me wonder what we have become as a nation.
We have abused our allies, coddled our enemies and have become the laughing stock of the world. We have abrogated our agreements and show the world that so long as the current president occupies the Oval Office, we cannot be trusted.
The stench of corruption emanating from the White House is overwhelming. I urgently hope that my fellow Americans and Oregonians will step up to the plate and vote the Republicans out this coming November.
I first moved to this state in 1975 after being released from active duty in the U.S. military because of the reputation and legacy of Republican Governor Tom McCall. Although I have always been a Democrat, I came to appreciate the honesty, integrity and moderation of Oregon Republicans such as Mark Hatfield, Norma Paulus, and Dave Frohnmeyer. I even voted for Senator Hatfield and Attorney General Frohnmeyer.
Who is the Oregon Republican Party sending forth as their nominees this year? Locally we have an individual running for Caddy McKeown's seat who was an aide to disgraced Republican Congressman Rick Renzi of Arizona whose tenure was marked by corruption and who was sentenced to three years in prison for using his office for personal gain. Is this the best candidate the Oregon Republican Party can come up with? If so, I hope that we remain a "one party" state until we can produce the likes of Tom McCall again.
Dave Tilton
Coos Bay