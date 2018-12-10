Some of you may have read two articles recently appearing (Dec. 3 & 6) in this paper. The first points out that scientists around the world admitted that they underestimated the pace and impact of man made climate change due to excessive atmospheric CO2. Future costs; financial, environmental and human will exceed what most can imagine today.
The second article noted the extra rise in carbon-based warming in the last year. Despite meetings and accords, not enough has been done to reduce atmospheric carbon growth. The first report was released when it was likely to get the least media attention, in order to keep getting those fossil fuel bucks.
The four biggest polluters cited are China, the U.S., Europe and India while those elsewhere who are less culpable often suffer more. Other outliers (e.g. Brazil and Indonesia) are also doing more damage. But keep in mind that we pollute more per capita than other countries.
If we want to claim the moral high ground we must set an example we want others to follow. This means we must sufficiently sacrifice, as a whole, enough to show that we are serious about saving the lives of generations to come. But, since the Reagan presidency in which the edict was every man for himself and get government out of the way, there will be no will to make such sacrifices because we know the top 1 percent will not make any proportionate contribution–unless forced to. And we know that our leading politicians are owned by their patrons but all Republicans stand in the way, yet local voters opted for Buehler and even Art Robinson! The majority mentality here is abysmal.
Steeply progressive income taxes must be raised for more green infrastructure. Subsidized, affordable insulation must be utilized wherever. Gas taxes must be raised to curb excess driving. A transaction tax must be instituted to force more long term investment. Fracking methane release must be minimized and coal plants shut down. These are doable. It has to hurt now or it will hurt a lot more later thanks to your right wing friends.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay