On April 13 another substitute editorial appeared on this page bemoaning Oregon's (among other states) suicide rate. Calling more attention to the matter and counseling are recommended as a deterrence.
What the authors seem to overlook is the basic equation, often subconscious, made by growing numbers: actuality over expectation = the contentment coefficient, and when that x number goes below threshold level, suicide is a viable, even preferable option.
And it isn't blatant suicide that is so telling, it is all the ways Americans are trying to escape our realities with drugs, alcohol abuse, avatar games, gambling and entertainment (including sports) addictions and so forth. American citizens face a terrific contrast between our expectations from such a "great country" and the substandard circumstances we actually encounter; hence white middle aged men are shortening our overall life spans. When what's inside our skins is deteriorating and what's outside our skins is degenerating, why endure increasing pain?
This goes for growing numbers of young people too. A combination of greater financial and social instability and a closing down of upward mobility is leading to a degraded and fearful future where nothing is fair and integrity is absent.
Some of this trickles down from our president Trump, all Republicans (think doing nothing about global warming) and Washington in general. Some of it results from our winner-take-all society where big corps smother wages and gouges consumers as bought off government officials watch. Everywhere one looks corruption and incompetence is found in our ruling class.
With that understanding as a base line, getting over temporary setbacks becomes overwhelming. Thanks to the NRA, guns can take care of the job when death prescriptions aren't made available. Becoming oblivious to everything is sensible compared to increasing hardship, anxiety and depression.
Suicide and mass murder numbers are only going to grow. To reduce them we would have to blow up our greedy, shareholder capitalism and rebuild from the ground up; leveling the economic playing field and eliminating the likes of Mitch McConnell. Republicans won't let that happen and Dems are too weak.
Most Americans are political parasites; we want good government as long as someone else takes care of it. Don't bother us with the work of learning about how our reality really is, let alone take any action to redress. Just sit back and let Rupert Murdock brainwash us ever more. It's easier but deadlier.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay