Todd Goergen’s guest opinion attacking opponents of the proposed Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline was disappointing but not surprising to Coos County residents like us.
Although Goergen did not identify himself, he is the head of the front group urging the federal and state governments to grant permits to a giant Canadian corporation that wants to use southern Oregon and our bay to export fracked gas to Asia.
That corporation can’t justify the Jordan Cove project on its merits, which is why it is so eager to change the subject and attack any of us who point out the facts.
In order to make short-term profits for this outside corporation, our community would be saddled with a highly dangerous export terminal right in the earthquake and tsunami zone on our coast. The export terminal would place over 16,000 Coos County residents inside a “hazardous burn zone”.
The project would trample the rights of landowners with the threat of eminent domain if they don’t accept a token one-time payment to allow the 229-mile pipeline through their property.
By exporting our gas, energy prices most certainly will be driven up for U.S. households and businesses.
It would threaten 485 waterways and wetlands as well as fishing, clamming, and oyster farming jobs in our bay. Meanwhile, most of the jobs created would be short term and held by people from outside the area.
No wonder apologists for this Canadian corporation are more eager to attack their opponents than defend the project itself.
We can create a lot more jobs making our homes and businesses more energy efficient and speeding up our transition to solar and other clean energy sources.
The Trump administration and Gov. Kate Brown’s administration have the power to stop this project. They should stand up for our communities and not support corporate special interests.
Kathy Dodds
North Bend