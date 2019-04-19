In my last letter to the editor entitled "Establishment Democrats need to wake up", I asked within parentheses "Where is the anti-war movement?" in regard to Venezuela. I asked that question with a hope that it would cause a realization for those who stood against wars before, such as Vietnam or Iraq, that they had abandoned their activism, and that they should continue again.
I'm trying to revive the anti-war movement now because the wars we have been involved in for the last 85 years are horrible enough, but now we have Trump, and more wars with far larger scale and impact are being thought up, considered, even planned.
Afghanistan is America's longest war now, going on 18 years and approaching two decades. We are still struggling to manage stability in nations where we toppled dictators like Iraq and Libya. We are complicit in the Saudi-led genocide in Yemen, the apartheid state in Israel which is oppressing the Palestinian peoples as well as Arab-Israelis and African-Israelis, and Turkey whom has a fascist leader and is carrying out much violence against the Kurdish peoples.
With all that, Trump's administration and hawkish politicians are trying to precipitate wars in Venezuela and Iran over oil, justify a regime-change war against Assad in Syria by using chemical weapons to manufacture consent to topple him, and despite all the exaggerated headlines of Russian collusion with Trump, we are growing ever closer toward conflict with Russia and China.
Now is the time to stand up and say that after decades of all kinds of wars big and small, and with the massive inequalities and issues we have within our borders, that we have had enough of American imperialism, and now we as a people will have to fight harder than ever to stop it. Martin Luther King Jr. once said "As I have walked among the desperate, rejected, and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems, but they ask and rightly so, 'What about Vietnam?' If America's soul becomes totally poisoned, part of the autopsy must read Vietnam. A nation that continues to spend more money on military defense, than on programs of social uplift, is approaching spiritual death."
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay