In Coos County today we face a mounting housing crisis. A recent Housing Study concluded that there was a lack of all types of housing from high end to affordable. If you are lucky enough to find housing, it is generally expensive.
Over the past 10 years rents have risen much faster than incomes. More and more of our residents are being forced to spend half of their salary on a place to live. That means many of our senior citizens, families with children and low wage earners are forced to double up in residences, live in substandard housing or experience homelessness.
On top of that, many of our local businesses are finding it difficult to attract employees to the area because they cannot find housing.
In the midst of our affordable housing crisis, many Oregonians are finding themselves homeless, hungry, or both. There are those in our community who work full time and are still struggling to pay for a home. Seniors are living on fixed incomes that aren’t keeping pace with rapidly rising rents.
Oregon Coast Community Action is on the front lines of the housing crisis as it impacts low income residents in Coos County. We help people make ends meet with food assistance, utility bill payments, and child care referrals—and when things get really tough, emergency shelter options.
In many instances we have funds to help people get into housing but simply cannot find housing for them. As long as housing costs continue to rise faster than wages, this problem will only get worse. At the same time that lack of housing is a stumbling block for local businesses who are trying to grow and increase wages.
That’s why we are urging you to vote YES on Measure 102. It’s one piece of the plan that will help get us on the path to housing affordability. Measure 102 will allow local governments to partner with nonprofit and private builders to increase affordable housing options with voter-approved bonds. Voters will still have to approve bonds to build affordable housing at the local level, and that vote has to set the income limits of the individuals and families that housing will serve.
Coos County needs more housing – of all kinds. Local businesses and governments are working to increase the amount of new housing and Measure 102 is an important piece of that plan. There is no tax increase associated with Measure 102. It simply lets communities who want to build or preserve affordable housing stretch their dollars, and reach more people in need. It is one solution to help local communities create more affordable housing for families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities throughout Oregon. With Measure 102 we can work together to help people find a home and take care of themselves.
Please vote Yes on 102.
Mike Lehman
Coos Bay