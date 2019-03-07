Recently we sent this letter to Governor Kate Brown. Decided to share it in the World's Letters to the Editor as well.
My wife and I have lived in the Coos Bay area all our lives. Our families go back to the 1860s. Most of them were in the lumber business or those connected to lumber.
We have watched the rest of the State of Oregon, from the Cascade Mountains to the northern half of the coast, enjoy positive growth throughout most of that period. We, in Coos County, have had periods of boom when national firms like Weyerhaeuser and Evans Products, as well as Coos Bay Lumber, cut and exported their products. They are now all gone, as have the jobs and investments right along with them.
Now after many decades we have this wonderful opportunity to have a substantial investment in capital and Port improvements without the elimination of our resources and effecting our wonderful air quality. That opportunity is to allow the liquid natural gas export to the Eastern pacific markets to come here!
An additional benefit to our area is opening up the lower bay to allow the very large ocean vessels, that don't require the use of the crowded Panama Canal and the long delays that are the result, to come here. That way there would be only 9-10 days from here to Japan contrasted to the 25-35 days from the Gulf Coast.
We strongly encourage you to support this effort. Thanks for listening!
Andy and Lynn Nasburg
Coos Bay