Good news John Zimmerman and Joanne Moss ... time to fly the stars and stripes again! Here is a new food for thought fact: If you read Monday's paper (March 4 edition of The World) and seen the road slide, it only proves we don't need a tsunami or an earthquake to destroy the pipeline. Mother Nature will take care of it for us.
Perhaps if we stop being a sanctuary state, we could use the resources we give away to non-citizens and invest in our state's infrastructure. Let's face it, the feds aren't going to change their minds on sanctuary stupidity, and no illegal alien is going to volunteer to repair it for us. Maybe it's time we rejoined the United States again and act like real Americans. By the way, immigrants are arrested at a rate three times the rate of citizens. Look it up!
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille