The proposed bond amount for the Coos Bay library is $25 million. Some napkin math tells me that that’s about $4,100 per household ($25,000,000/6,000 households in Coos Bay). Let me ask you: Does your household budget have an extra $4,100 to build a new building that you will hardly ever use? Mine doesn’t. And, of course, it’s going to be more than $25 million because you have to factor in interest charges and of course the all-but-certain gross mismanagement of the prospective project.
I have bald tires on my car, my own house has foregone maintenance that I cannot afford and forget about sending my kids to college. Boomers voting for, and failing to fund, public pensions have already guaranteed I will never be able to pay for that. The citizens of Coos Bay have huge laundry lists of things we would rather spend our money on rather than this book-filled-boondoggle.
Also, if you didn’t notice, North Bend has a wonderful library located just a couple miles away. A library that is very much underutilized. The college has a public library as well. I think the schools in the district all have their own libraries as well; how about that?
No. The answer is no. I don’t have the money for the stupid library. The existing library is completely overrun with homeless people, and the new one would be even worse. I am voting no on this idiotic bond for this pointless library. If you want a book, scrape together $4 and buy a used copy on Amazon, or go to one of the aforementioned libraries that already exist. Leave my wallet out of it.
John Dunkelhooper
Coos Bay
