The not-so-smart meter invasion is here.
Soon, Coos County is to have 'Smart' meters installed. Full disclosure of this device is not being given. 'Smart' meters are known to explode and catch on fire, and to be inaccurate, resulting in much higher power bills. The surveillance of these meters — when you're home or not, the appliances you're using and when ... — is an unlawful collection of data that is sold in real time to third parties.
This data is worth more than the electricity. It's a violation of our Fourth Amendment right “to be secure in their ... homes ... against unreasonable searches.” The radiation from a 'Smart' meter causes brain damage and other diseases, and is about eight times that of WIFI. This meter pulses practically continuously. It's like slowly being electrocuted. The World Health Organization lists radiation as a Class 2B potential carcinogen.
'Smart' meters greatly increase the dirty electricity radiating throughout the home, as well. There's also the hacking vulnerability of these meters, potentially having your power taken down by hackers.
Pacific Power assumes consent without full disclosure. They should be liable. We do not consent to having a 'Smart' meter, and want to keep our analog meter. For Pacific Power to charge $36/mo. for declining this 'Smart' meter is extortion; paying them not to harm us?! This is not an acceptable contract offer. Writing Pacific Power's CEO ... .
Mary Grabinsky
Coquille