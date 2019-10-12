Most of you know I am a staunch supporter of the JCEP project. What you most likely don’t know is that I am an equally passionate advocate for renewable and clean energy. But I am a pragmatist, not an idealist. I recognize it is not realistic to suddenly abandon hydrocarbon fuels for clean energy without without causing catastrophic dislocations for every human being on this planet. There is no magic wand that can be waved that will instantly produce the clean and renewable energy we need. Truthfully, the transition will take decades. So, what do we do?
We think strategically, not tactically. The US is not isolated from the rest of the world. What happens in India or China or Europe affects the entire planet. The jet stream blows constantly west to east carrying pollutants with it as it circumnavigates the globe.
Our global strategy should start by eliminating the biggest carbon emitters first. BTU for BTU coal dumps almost twice as much carbon into the atmosphere as natural gas. Next on the list comes oil and gasoline with natural gas being the cleanest. It is not hard to see the wisdom of replacing dirtier fuels with cleaner ones first. We would continue that strategy, replacing motor fuels with natural gas or electric until we can eventually, and in in orderly fashion, fully transition to clean renewables.
Transitioning won’t come easily or without cost. Those who are screaming about LNG today will almost certainly be back with placards and clip boards as we start building wind farms around the state or scalping the landscape to make room for solar panels. NIMBYism will be certain to rear its head again as the buildout of renewables infrastructure reaches scale sufficient to replace hydrocarbon fuels.
Can we do it? Certainly, we can and should. We have the resources not only for our own use but also for others with whom we share this planet. We as individuals should also make some sacrifice. We are all guilty of excesses; climate control in our homes, fuel efficiency and car miles driven, etc. How willing are we to give up some of those comforts to help reduce our individual contribution to polluting our atmosphere? A little thought beyond the moment and the latest sound bite would be a good thing before gathering up our placards and heading for the next protest rally.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay