Re Joyce Clark's letter: Each voting year, the media reports that there were a record number of monies spent on campaigns. The vast majority of these monies are spent on either TV ads (mostly attack) and mail out flyers. Neither of these results in the changing of any minds. All attack ads accomplish is to turn voters off and the mail out ads simply fill up Garbage cans. I would behoove anyone running in the next cycle to simply say what you are going to attempt to accomplish, what your plans are for your district, and how you're going to make life somewhat easier for all of us. I grew so sick of the advertisements and attack TV ads this year that I wrote my name in for most offices. In addition, I hear many folks complaining about our judicial system yet Judges often run unopposed. In fact, many boards and commissions have either candidate running unopposed or seats with no one running. Come on Coos County. We can do better.
Robert Benjamin
Myrtle Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In