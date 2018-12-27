My husband and I live in Coos Bay and are very worried about the safety of an LNG terminal at Jordan Cove, but not only because a catastrophic accident could burn 16,000 of us and our animals. We were thinking of the dredging and spoils of 18 or so million cubic feet needed to make the channel for the tanker ship and raise the ground to put the facility high enough to withstand a tsunami.
This is what the meeting at the Coos Bay Library will address on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. The Department of State Lands has to allow this dredging, and my husband and I think that all of us have a vital interest in finding out how our lovely fishing community will be affected. It is so important that we all find out as much as we can about this project and make an informed decision as to whether to fight it or just accept it. This meeting will explain all that and give us a chance to comment to the DSL about their decision. We can influence their opinion. They work for us! Just because you can't do everything doesn't mean you shouldn't do something.
Nancy Shinn
Coos Bay