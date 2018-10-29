Caddy McKeown claims to keep our best interests in mind but her campaign finances show different. She has received 3/4 of a million dollars from the Portland area and out of state contributions for a job that only pays $24,000 per year. The only way she can repay these donors is to vote on issues the way they tell her to. That is not keeping our or the southern coast district's best interests in mind.
Many of her campaign ads have told untruths about Teri Grier, whom we've known for several years. Teri is honest and conservative, and she will keep our best interests in mind. We are voting for Teri Grier and we hope you do too. She will do what is best for District 9.
Gary and Jacki Haga
North Bend