During the last 30 years we have seen an assortment of failed ventures, each touted as our economic savior. First it was a pulp mill, then a steel mill, then schemes dealing with nickel, chromite, coal and methane gas, among others.
Most recently there have been two unsuccessful attempts at LNG facilities: The first a failed import terminal and then an export terminal, ultimately denied by FERC. And now again, another attempt at an LNG export terminal and fracked methane gas pipeline.
Do you possibly think that we might be due for a change in the type of leadership that has brought us all these failed attempts at prosperity?
Well, we think so. That’s why we are supporting Katy Eymann for Coos County Commissioner. Katy strongly supports our fishing and timber industries. She values our clean, clear water and air and our vast array of natural resources and our beautiful Oregon coast that bring more than $258 million tourism dollars to Coos County and $11.8 billion to Oregon statewide.
We also know that she supports private property rights and she will fight to the end so a foreign company will not be able to take private landowners property through eminent domain for an unsafe LNG plant.
We also know that Katy has not taken a penny from Jordan Cove LNG. Can you say the same about her opponent? And all that money doesn’t temper his decision making? Give me a break.
We know that Katy is a very hard working Oregonian that loves Coos County and will fight for all of us. We know that Katy is for Coos. Check out Katy's website (katyforcoos.com) to see her ideas for a prospering Coos County.
Larry and Sylvia Mangan
North Bend