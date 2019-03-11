We hear over and over that the Jordan Cove Project will be a boom then a bust and the Bay Area will be much worse off. Yes, during the construction phase there will be many skilled out of town workers spending money in our town. Therefore, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce began working with local businesses on a plan to take advantage of the boom years without suffering the so-called bust years.
There are plans to mitigate the upward pressure on property values and rents, there are plans to mitigate increased traffic. A man camp and busing are just two ways to help lessen any negative impact. There I have said it, man camp, as part of Jordan Coves's permits they must build and maintain housing for the work force. Some people are convinced that this company housing will be like the old west, but they forget that these workers are the best of the best, these workers travel from project to project and know how to live in these conditions. These workers, if they cause problems, can and will be drummed out of the union and lose access to these great paying jobs.
There will be a boom and properly handled will help our community to rebuild so we can be ready for the "bust" which will be a much better economy that we have now. We are ready for the boom, and more importantly we are ready for the bust. We need to step up and support this project for a better economic future.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay