Taking a page from Mr. Rogers is the latest strategy used by Jordan Cove’s new owners. Pembina's slick ads tout their neighborliness over and over and over. I hope the repetition triggered your consumer protection detector.
Here’s a brochure quote: “You may have heard about Pembina’s $10 billion investment in Southern Oregon and the Southern Coast.” Is it an attempt to make you think all that money will go to Oregon? It won’t; it’s only the estimated cost of the project. The amount actually slated for here is unknown. Good neighbors don’t need to obfuscate what they are supposedly doing for you. Does Pembina even have $10 billion for Jordan Cove? They should get real and give us a breakdown of estimated dollars to be spent in Canada, in Oregon, and on materials from other countries.
Please, let’s not get comfortable with an adverting idea they’re selling about this caring Canadian company in our community. When they took over Jordan Cove, Pembina’s CEO mentioned partners. A solo corporation doesn’t want to absorb all that financial risk. An example is future Kitimat project, LNG CANADA owned by five major entities: Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and KOGAS. That’s the big-players it takes, and they’re competition for Pembina unless they decide to collaborate.
Jordan Cove is being made desirable for foreign investors. Pembina is likely courting investors but not likely to share that information. A probability is PetroChina Canada owned by the Chinese government and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Pembina’s headquarters are in that city too; what a surprise! PetroChina owns 49 percent of the Duvernay shale gas fields in Alberta. They also have 20 percent of the aforementioned Kitimat project. Owning the gas and buying the transporting infrastructure is logical for China’s plan. It’s not the Chinese people that worry me. I’m just not blind to their government’s agenda. They’ve bought and insinuated themselves into the smallest places around the globe. Their resource grab is disturbing.
Is Pembina a Mr. Rogers-type neighbor or some project flipping speculator selling out Southern Oregon? Even NPR noticed and questioned their advertising. Pembina made an even bigger mistake by meddling in our local American elections. Who the heck do they think they are, Russia? Let’s go to Calgary for their next election. Who will they bring to our neighborhood? Pembina’s a neighbor by proximity only. We are only a means to their end, which is their wallet.
Janice Williams
North Bend