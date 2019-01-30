Point Man Ministry Outpost 101 is the nonprofit organization that initiated and maintains the David Dewett Veterans Memorial (DDVM) located a couple of miles north of the McCullough Bridge. We are in the process of adding two more monuments, a Gold Star Monument and a Battle Field Cross, also known as a Soldiers Cross. With this project we are in need of three used North Bend Bridge Railings. If there is anyone who has these that would like to donate or sell them to us, please contact me, Ron Van Vlack, at 541-404-5552.
Ronald Van Vlack
Myrtle Point