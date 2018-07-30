I wish to extend an expression of gratitude to Marshfield High School's manufacturing instructor, Glen Crook. He and two of his engineering/machining students, Dakota Frost and Portia McAnally, produced a precision part that will be used to test a wave energy prototype that my business is developing in Coos Bay.
The students were given a simple hand-drawn sketch which they then transformed into professional, detailed CAD drawings. The drawings were then converted into a format used to print a scaled down 3D model of a complex radial turbine rotor.
This kind of valuable R&D knowledge is being passed on to the fortunate students at Marshfield High. These are state-of-the-art 21st century skills that are absolutely necessary to keep America competitive in the global manufacturing sector. Under the expert guidance of Glen Crook, his students will be prepared to enter the workforce with skills that are in high demand. In this sense, we all should be grateful to Marshfield High for providing this advanced level of teaching.
John Hanna
Coquille