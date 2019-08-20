An article in the South Coast Beat of Aug. 8, Page A22, shows a mature western red cedar, located in Southwest Portland, full of yellow foliage. The homeowner had to cut down the tree. The cause of the tree's death was diagnosed as drought damage as opposed to insect or disease damage.
During State Arbor Week in 1985, having obtained a state permit, I planted four western red cedar seedlings in the vacant area across Sherman Avenue from the Liberty Theatre. I did so as a member of an adopt-a-block committee formed to improve the appearance of Highway 101 in Coos Bay and North Bend. I revived assistance from the International Longshore and Warehousement's Union, Local 12, and others. I obtained the seedlings at a nursery near Cave Junction.
After I planted the seedlings, the City of North Bend Parks Department began landscaping the area, such as putting in a water connection for the trees and installing four flag stands and the replica of a ship's hull. The local 12 parking lot was paved. I believe that the landscaping and associated water has greatly added to the present day health of the trees. Thank you to the City of North Bend Parks Department.
Bill Perl
Lakeside