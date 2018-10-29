Thank you, Jerry Milby!
I was just sitting down to write a letter to the editor when I read your letter in The World. You said it all. I agree with everything you said.
This fee is an outrage. From the first five dollars.
There are lots of seniors living in this area. Some only get a little over $1,000 a month Social Security. They can hardly make it without adding fees onto the water bill.
We have tribal police, the state, the county, and North Bend, Coos Bay police plus the four new ones that North Bend hired. Isn't that enough?
I didn't think such a thing could be done in America.
I agree, vote them out.
Connie Smith
North Bend