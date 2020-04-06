In Oregon, developers have paved over 420,000 acres of forests, fields and fertile cropland since 1982, according to a new study I co-authored. That's an area two-thirds the size of Rhode Island.
This sprawl, which primarily results from rapid population growth, threatens everything Oregonians hold dear — their pristine wilderness areas, active outdoor lifestyles and even their sense of community. Only by limiting future population growth can Oregonians preserve their quality of life.
Oregonians have proudly led the environmentalist movement for decades.
In 1971, Oregon became the first state to pass a "bottle bill" aimed at reducing roadside litter and encouraging recycling. In 1973, the Oregon Legislature passed a landmark law, SB 100, which requires each municipality to establish an urban growth boundary in an effort to slow sprawl and save open space. In the 1980s, officials and citizen groups like 1000 Friends of Oregon joined forces to conserve open spaces.
In the late 1990s, a conference attended by 600 Oregonians led to the creation of the short-lived NGO Alternatives to Growth Oregon, which aimed to "educate Oregonians about the true costs and consequences of unending growth ... (and) implement alternative economic strategies (that would) resolve issues of social and economic equity and environmental stewardship."
And today, Oregon Smart Growth — part of the national "smart growth" movement — advocates for "development that's economically, socially and environmentally sustainable."
Yet in spite of these efforts, the reality is that Oregon, like every community and state in the country, is "hooked on growth." Oregon's population has skyrocketed from 2.6 million in 1982 to 4.2 million today — a 62 percent increase. The U.S. population has jumped 42 percent over the same period, rising from 232 million to 330 million today. And every decade, the U.S. population increases by 25 to 30 million people — with no end in sight.
From 2000 to 2015, 62 percent of Oregon's population growth resulted from migration rather than births. Approximately 30 percent was due to immigration from foreign countries, while the other 32 percent was due to internal migration from other states, particularly California.
Californians have been fleeing their state in droves for the past three decades. More than 13 million have left since 1990, driven away by high housing costs, crime and related problems caused by the state's overpopulation. The Golden State's population has now reached 40 million, almost 10 times higher than Oregon's.
The sprawl created by unfettered population growth threatens Oregon's biodiversity. Fifty-three local animal species are imperiled due to urban expansion and habitat degradation. And if something doesn't change, developers will hack down large areas of Oregon's iconic coniferous forests. Conservationists predict that the Willamette Valley alone will lose 25,000 acres of forests over the next 40 years.
This sprawl doesn't merely lay waste to the environment. It also hurts ordinary Oregonians.
Just consider the impact on the state's farmers, ranchers and rural residents. Since 1982, Oregon has seen a 16% decrease in cultivated cropland and a 13 percent decrease in pastureland. On average, almost one-third of an acre of rural land was developed to accommodate each new resident.
To get back into balance with nature, at least one of two things must happen. Oregonians would have to drastically — and unrealistically — reduce their per-capita consumption of resources.
Or the number of Oregonians would have to decrease. That's not unthinkable. Birth rates are gradually declining as families decide to have fewer children. As of 2016, there were about 11 babies born for every 1,000 Oregon residents — down from 16 per thousand residents in the early 1980s.
In fact, the birth rate has fallen below replacement levels. If it weren't for migration into the state, Oregon's population would naturally level off and eventually dip.
Yet this is not the demographic path Oregon is following. From 4.2 million today, Oregon's population is projected to grow to 5.6 million by 2050, approximately double the level in 1990. If that happens, far more precious, irreplaceable open spaces will be lost in the years ahead.
Fortunately, these population projections are not set in stone. There's still time for citizens to take action and conserve Oregon's open spaces for posterity.
Leon Kolankiewicz is an environmental planner and Scientific Director of NumbersUSA, a nonprofit organization promoting the recommendations of two Clinton-era presidential commissions on immigration and environmental sustainability.
