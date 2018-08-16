This is a response to those who argue that Greg Walden’s seniority means we should vote for him. If Greg Walden were actually representing Congressional District 2 Oregonians, this argument would make sense.
The reality is, however, that Greg Walden represents only the corporations that fund his campaigns, the richest 1 percent. If he cared for his constituents he wouldn’t have tried to pull health insurance from thousands of us. If he cared for his constituents, he would not support the racism, sexism, bigotry, anti-science ignorance, incompetence, treason, racial profiling, and simple inhumanity that is represented by the Trump administration. This is not what Oregon stands for; This is not what Oregonians want. Walden is a Trump enabler. Voting for Walden means voting for treasonous Trump.
Alternatively, we could vote for sanity and humanity and support Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress. Jamie would represent us in Congress; Walden does not!
Trisha Vigil
Medford