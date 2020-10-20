Every senior in my high school took a Civics course. The purpose was to make us into informed lifelong voters. We had to keep up with current events and both discuss and listen to all sides of an issue. It sunk in because I have never failed to vote. Now, one of our political parties is proud of all the things they are doing to prevent people from voting. What happened to elections being about all sides laying out their ideas and candidates and each voter then considers them and makes their choice? But the all-American thing to do was for EVERYBODY to encourage voting because it's the most important thing any citizen does. Why is it acceptable for any party to want people NOT to vote? Why don't office holders and people of every political persuasion not condemn this loudly and often? How sad a commentary on our country.
Betty Daniels
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In