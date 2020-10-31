Coos County voters are presented with Measure 6-181 and I advise a NO vote. I am concerned about gun safety and keeping our county out of unnecessary legal arguments. This measure intends to circumvent existing gun safety laws and rules. It seeks to blur law enforcement’s role in doing back ground checks and registration of guns.
I hope you can see how Measure 6-181 “Coos County Second Amendment Sanctuary” is a poor idea that could harm public safety and undermine the rule of law. I’m for gun sense, not nonsense. This has got to be a No vote.
Cindy Rawlings
Coos Bay
