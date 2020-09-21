I am voting for Cal Mukumoto for State House Representative District 9.
I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Cal remotely and I believe his experience as a forester and business man is essential for the complex issues facing the South Coast of Oregon. His understanding and command of the complexity of the Elliott State Forest really impressed me. I come from a timber family and Cal understands the issues surrounding resource management and livability here on the South Coast.
He is intelligent and thoughtful and he has the capacity to bring different people to the table to help make decisions for all of us. His opponent is a Libertarian and frankly, that worries me. How will a Libertarian fight for our schools and public services when their core beliefs include downsizing government through defunding? We need someone who has the knowledge and capability to bring people to the table to stand up for our public services, including fire, police or schools. I trust Cal Mukumoto to help coastal Oregonians make our home a place where we can all live and thrive.
I would recommend anyone who wants the South Coast to thrive economically to vote for Cal Mukumoto!
Carrie Oldright
Reedsport
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In