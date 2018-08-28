State Representative Caddy McKeown understands the needs of coastal Oregon and puts her experience to good use in representing her voters. She is a fourth generation Oregonian who is sympathetic to the business community. She understands how essential transportation is to rural Oregon.
As chair of the Joint Transportation Committee in the 2017 Oregon Legislature she worked hard to pass a bill that will help the South Coast. We live in a low income area, and one of the root causes of that is lack of transportation —school, work or moving commerce in and out of the area. McKeown made it her mission to pass a transportation bill that is going to do good things for the state and for our area.
As a result of her bipartisan work, a transportation package will funnel $1.1 million into her district over a 10-year period. This package will be used to build and maintain roads and bridges critical to our infrastructure and will help build up CCAT (Coos County Area Transit) the bus service you see in and around Coos Bay. More people are already using this much needed service.
Because of this bill there is now a new free shuttle service for ALL veterans with medical appointments outside of Coos County. The CCAT Dial-A-Ride program includes curb to curb service within the city limits of Coos Bay and North Bend, Bandon city limits, Myrtle Point, and Coquille. CCAT operates two loop services throughout Coos Bay and North Bend. There are over 50 stops on these two routes, with busses coming to each stop six or seven times weekdays.
Routes also connect our area to Myrtle Point, Coquille, Lakeside and Hauser. The Powers Stage runs to Myrtle Point, Coquille, North Bend and Coos Bay every Thursday.
You can thank Representative McKeown for this service and know there will be more good South Coast news to come when she returns to Salem. She definitely has my vote.
Ronni Jennings
Coos Bay