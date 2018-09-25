Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Caddy McKeown sounds like she understands our district, but her votes speak otherwise. She is voting consistently with the liberal Portland folks who don’t understand rural Oregon.

We need a representative in Salem that understands the working folks like fishermen and folks in the timber industry; a representative who understands construction workers and our need for more jobs in our own communities. Tourism is fine but it doesn’t pay the bills or provide family wage jobs.

I know Teri Grier, candidate for District 9, understands how hard it is to find a family wage job in our district. Caddy McKeown has not gotten it done. I’m placing my vote for Teri Grier. I know she’ll get things done! Please join me and vote Teri Grier.

Alene F. Holland

Coos Bay

