I like problem solvers. Katy Eymann is proposing we do something more than just “reduce or eliminate fees” to solve the housing problem. We all want safe and affordable housing, but changing those fees alone will not bring back the builders or make new housing affordable. We have to significantly reduce the cost to build. In the last ten years there have been an average of fewer than 70 housing units built per year in Coos County. In the 70 years proceeding that the average was over 370 new housing starts per year (Point2Home data). It takes land and materials as well as fees to build. Katy Eymann has a plan for land for low income housing, and she is looking for other ideas to help people and builders collaborate to create housing and good paying construction jobs. We need these new ideas.
I was impressed by Katy Eymann’s knowledge of how energy markets are changing right now. BP and other big oil companies are investing in renewables and reducing their drilling. Shell has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by slashing its oil and gas assets as it moves into non-carbon based energy sources. As a consumer, I just put solar on my house because it is now affordable with a pay off date that gives me far more than half of the life of the system to collect free electricity. Katy has new ideas that fit our times, she is open to moving forward with good ideas, and she will move the county toward healthy and sustainable energy choices that grow local jobs and improve both our public and private economies.
Katy Eymann has other good ideas. I am voting for Katy Eymann for Coos County Commissioner.
Charlotte Hutt
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In