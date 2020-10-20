No one can say that Calla Felicity is your run-of-the-mill politician. Calla, running for State Representative, is indeed a unique personality in the Curry/Coos election scene. But that is exactly what I am looking for and what I believe our District 1 needs; a unique outlook on the challenges we all face in these unquestionably unique times.
I think that it is important for our next State Representative to ask questions and explore new ideas, not just follow a status quo dictated by their political party. I believe our next State Representative should understand that our economy and our environment are intertwined; we can save them both. I believe our next State Representative should be as independent as Southwest Oregonians are proud to be. Most of all, I believe our next State Representative should understand she works for us and we expect her to remain on the job at the State Capitol, doing the hard work required to support our rural communities.
Calla Felicity, Democratic candidate for State Representative House District 1, has demonstrated that she will be that kind of Representative. She is ready to take on the challenges of our times. She is the Representative we deserve and she deserves our vote in November.
Joy May
Port Orford
