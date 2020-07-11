It’s all over the national media. “Voting by mail is a pathway to voter fraud.” Seriously? Oregon has voted by mail since 1998.
When vote by mail was first adopted, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, a Republican, and one of his predecessors, Phil Keisling, a Democrat, agreed that it would increase voter turnout and would be cheaper and more secure than machines and polling places.
"You can't hack paper," explained Richardson.
You also can’t vote unless you are registered. This year, Oregon’s registration deadline to vote in our Nov. 3, 2020 election is Oct. 13. Application for absentee voting is Oct. 29.
To register to vote in Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon and at least 16 years old. To register online you will need an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division
The website is https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/current-election.aspx.
Our May 19, 2020 election was certified June 8, in accordance with Oregon’s Vote by Mail Procedures Manual available at https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/vbm_manual.pdf
According to Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller, there were 177 unresolved ballots submitted without signatures and 106 unresolved ballots with signatures that did not match the voters’ registration files. Each individual voter was contacted by the Clerk’s office to resolve the issue and if the voter did not respond to resolve the issue, the ballot was deemed invalid June 2, 5 p.m.
Also, the boards found two envelopes that did not contain a ballot inside, plus six envelopes that had two ballots inside one envelope with only one signature on the return envelope. Oregon’s return envelopes are postage free.
Oregon’s vote by mail has long protected Oregonians and our right to have our voices heard. To that end, I commend County Clerk Heller for her expertise and generosity of time as I explored how our Coos County mail-in voting system operates.
My final thought: Nationally, Americans need to be able to go to work and voting by mail protects citizens from having to decide between lost wages and feeding their families.
In Oregon, voting by mail is how democracy works for us.
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
