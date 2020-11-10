The anticipated “wave” didn’t quite make it but enough people voted to say “enough is enough” anyway. Over 75 million and counting. The impeachment at the beginning of the year is now in force. It took “we the people” to enact the removal from office that the Senate Republicans lacked the honor and integrity to do.
Looking forward to the end of January next year when we will no longer have to listen to the daily lies and fabrications. Good bye Donald John Trump. America is so much better than you.
Terry Moore
North Bend
