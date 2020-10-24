Boomer and Cal
Cal understands forestry as an insider with over thirty years’ experience in the timber industry. He wants to keep the forest products businesses of Oregon running using stewardship and holistic approaches that encompass fish, wildlife, tourism, and the science of ecosystems. He has proven experience helping businesses overcome challenges, including tribal enterprises. He notes in the Siuslaw Voters Guide 2020 that improving the economy, tackling public health issues, and developing strategies for supporting young people in vocational success will take not one person, but leadership and the ability to work with others who hold diverse positions and beliefs. I like that Cal wants to seek guidance from doctors and public health officials on how to rebound from Covid-19 and its accompanying recession. I like that he points out that Portland, as a big city, will of course recover from all this. Cal’s pledge is to advocate for and lead the coast to a path of recovery and revitalization.
Boomer’s remarks in the Siuslaw News Voters Guide 2020 are lacking specific examples of how he would help businesses reopen or school resume. He says he wants what’s best for students, but also does not want taxes, which can pay for educational programs and teacher salaries. He says nothing about how to turn those limitations he sees into the opportunities he hopes to create. Worse than those things, however, is that Boomer is supported by Timber Unity, a special interest group that advocates leaving the legislature instead of hammering out tough legislation through negotiation and dialogue.
Boomer was a coach, teacher, and principal, and Cal did none of those. Yet Cal is endorsed by the Oregon Education Association, and Boomer is not.
I voted for Cal Mukumoto after reading both candidates’ priority statements.
Ivy Medow
Florence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In