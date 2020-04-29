I am voting YES on North Bend Measure 6-176 to amend the City Charter.
I do not like the idea that the city council has the authority to create a revenue generating mechanism such as the Public Safety Fee without asking the voters if they want to pay such a fee. The council has an unlimited ability to take such actions because there is no prohibition in the City Charter. We have already seen the unlimited power of the council with the increase of the Public Safety Fee after we, the voters, said no. They have more control over your funds than you do. A YES vote on North Bend Measure 6-176 will prohibit such actions in the future. You, the people, will have the power to vote within the limitations of the law.
I am voting YES on North Bend Measure 6-177 to limit the Public Safety Fee to no more than $15.
Per the City Council Meeting Minutes of August 14, 2018, Resolution 3250 was passed 4-3 calling for an election to increase the fee. On November 6, 2018, the public perception of the voters was that a Yes vote would increase the fee to $25 and that a No vote would leave the fee at $15 as stated by the City Administrator on August14, 2018.The voters said NO to the increase by a significant margin. Per the City Council Meeting Minutes of November 13, 2018, out of nowhere, Resolution 3250 became an “advisory” vote. The City Council did not want to listen to the voice of the people. The argument raised by the City that police and fire services will be cut back if this measure passes is totally misleading and a scare tactic. The City Charter provides the Council the power to fund police and fire services first and start making hard choices with the remainder of the budget. Measure 6-177 does not take away that power.
I urge a YES vote on North Bend Measures 6-176 and 6-177.
P.S. Remember, if you vote YES on these measures, you retain your voting rights to decide if you want to be taxed. Vote NO and you give up your right to decide whether or not you should be taxed as well as giving up your right to complain when it goes up again.
John A Briggs
North Bend
