Wow! Even the sophisticated big city of Portland realizes it is not appropriate to tax its citizens without first getting their permission in an election. We may be real working-class people here, but I think we deserve at least this much respect from the Mayor and the North Bend City Council.

Vote yes on measures 6-176 and 6-177. Let our elected officials know we will no longer let them disrespect the wishes of the people.

Joyce Walter

North Bend

