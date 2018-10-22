Coos County Habitat for Humanity envisions a world where everyone has a decent place to live. We work toward that vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent, affordable housing. In this time of housing insecurity, we're seeing many here in Coos County struggle to pay for most basic necessities, including housing.
Since 1980, housing prices in Oregon have risen by a whopping 315 percent. We're fourth in the nation for housing price increases. Everyday more and more families find it challenging to keep a proper roof over their head. The punishing cycle of rent increases and lock of funding for affordable housing leave families in a constant state of stress, fear, and anxiety.
Coos County Habitat knows that having an affordable place to call home relives this stress and fosters skills and confidence families need to invest in themselves and in our community. Simply put, Measure 102 will help Coos County build homes for people who need them. By allowing local government to partner with organizations like ours, Measure 102 will help stretch local housing bond dollars further, building more permanently affordable homes.
Measure 102 will help us serve Oregonians most impacted by these increases; veterans, seniors on fixed incomes, and families facing homelessness. It will also help create housing for nurses, teachers, and first responders who make up the backbone of our workforce.
For those working minimum wage, Oregon's housing problem has reached crisis levels. We believe that if people are working hard at a full-time, 40 hour a week job, they should be able to find a decent and affordable place to live. And they should be able to feed and clothe themselves and their families, and keep the lights on.
Cities and counties throughout Oregon are considering ways to help address our statewide affordable housing emergency. Measure 102 will enable our local communities who have housing bond funds to create even more safe and permanent affordable housing during this time of need — and will do so without increasing taxes.
Please join all of us at Coos County Habitat for Humanity in voting YES on Measure 102.
Christopher von Lobedan and Jennifer Spatz
Coos Bay