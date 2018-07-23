I'm all for legal immigration. Our present system needs to be brought into the 21st century.
In my opinion, a merit system, plus the use of E-Verify along with a five-year conduct period would allow the good people looking to become citizens a chance to do it legally.
Seems reasonable. This not only affects the good immigrants, but also such people as MS-13, murderers, rapists, and all felons. Thank God we the people will now be able to vote on this rather than have it jammed down our throats by a brainless governor. Vote using your intelligence. I love this state. I wouldn't even consider littering. I served our country to protect our freedom and liberty. I've been halfway around the word.
We are the best country by far. Vote and protect those rights. I recommend voting for those who support the will of the majority. They must remember their opinion is the value of one person. Their record tells the story of their representation. Those who vote because their party says so are not true representatives. Oregon belongs to us Oregonians. No party dictates our future. We do. God bless America and God bless Oregon.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille